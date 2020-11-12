The impact of early entries on pupil performance for certain GCSEs.

Documents

Early entry into GCSE exams in England

Ref: DfE-00202-2020PDF, 1.01MB, 12 pages

Details

Includes analysis in relation to the most popular GCSE subjects for early entries:

  • English literature
  • statistics
  • religious studies

It also compares outcomes for early entrants in 2018 (typically year 10 pupils) with non-early entrants in 2019 (typically year 11 pupils).

Published 12 November 2020