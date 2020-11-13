The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Lowdham Church of England Primary School.

Documents

VAR1030 and VAR1352: Lowdham Church of England Primary School

PDF, 154KB, 5 pages

Details

Decision reference: VAR1030 and VAR1352

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements – approved

School type: voluntary aided

School phase: primary

Local authority: Nottinghamshire County Council

Admission authority: governing board

FE Commissioner intervention: Shrewsbury Colleges Group
Resources
FE Commissioner's intervention report summary on Shrewsbury Colleges G
Companies House wins at the inaugural Wales STEM Awards
Resources
We're thrilled to have been crowned a winner at the inaugural Wales ST
Turkmen University students enjoy online lecture with the British Ambassador
Resources
On 12 November, Her Majestyâ€™s Ambassador Mr Hugh Philpott joined a g

Published 13 November 2020