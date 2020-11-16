Use this 'framework' to buy loose and fitted school furniture and bleacher seating from DfE approved suppliers and have it delivered and installed.

Who can buy furniture

All educational settings.

The furniture you can buy

The school furniture you can buy has been grouped into lots.

Lot 1 - loose furniture:

  • primary and secondary school pupils’ chairs, stools and tables
  • teachers’ chairs and tables
  • storage units
  • pedestal units
  • science tables
  • tray units
  • double-sided bookcases

Lot 2 - fitted furniture:

  • worktops
  • under bench tray units (with or without doors)
  • wall cupboards
  • wall shelving
  • pedestal units (wet and dry)
  • L-shaped teachers’ service desks
  • teachers’ service bollards
  • 4 door lockers

Lot 3 - bleacher furniture:

  • bleachers to seat 240 with upholstered seat and back
  • upholstered benching with back

The furniture suppliers

The suppliers for this framework are:

  • Complete Business Solutions
  • Eightspace
  • Morleys
  • Reds10
  • Yorkshire Purchasing Organisation (YPO)

When the framework expires

March 2024.

The framework ID

The ID for this framework is: 2019-041978

How to buy school furniture

To buy school furniture from this framework, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with:

  • your name
  • the school name and postcode
  • the framework ID and lot you’re interested in

We’ll send you information about the products in the lot you’ve asked about and an order form. Review the product information and:

Financial notice to improve: Washwood Heath Multi Academy Trust
Resources
A financial notice to improve issued to Washwood Heath Multi Academy T
Investigation report: Washwood Heath Multi Academy Trust
Resources
An investigation report on Washwood Heath Multi Academy TrustDocuments
TALIS video study: teaching of mathematics in secondary schools
Resources
An insight into the teaching of mathematics in secondary schools in En

  • fill out and return the order form if the value is below £2,000
  • run a mini-competition if the value is above £2,000
Published 16 November 2020 Contents