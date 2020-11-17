Ofqual's Chief Regulator writes to the Secretary of State about the flexibility of approaches for assessing vocational & technical qualificatons.

Documents

Letter from Dame Glenys Stacey to Rt Hon Gavin Williamson CBE MP - 13 November 2020

PDF, 88KB, 2 pages

Details

Dame Glenys Stacey, Ofqual’s Acting Chief Regulator, writes to Rt Hon Gavin Williamson CBE MP, Secretary of State for Education to detail the work Ofqual is doing to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on other regulated qualifications beyond GCSEs, AS and A levels.

