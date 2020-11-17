Data about Ofsted’s visits to schools during the interim phase of our return to inspection.

Documents

COVID-19 visits to state-funded schools - 1 September 2020 to 31 October 2020

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 145KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

COVID-19 visits to state-funded schools - 1 September 2020 to 31 October 2020

View online Download CSV 9.9KB

Details

This data shows how many interim visits we carried out in state-funded schools within each local authority, and provides a list of the schools.

Find out more about our interim visits to schools.

Published 17 November 2020