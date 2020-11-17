Guide for all local authorities to help them complete and return the school exclusion reviews data collection 2021.

Documents

School exclusion reviews (APEX) data collection guide 2021

Ref: DfE-00206-2020PDF, 208KB, 12 pages

Details

This guide lists details of the figures each local authority needs to provide to complete their school exclusion reviews survey. It includes notes on completing the survey.

Tyntesfield Primary School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection decision about Tyntesf
Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March to 12 November 2020
Resources
The school attendance figures for last week show a shocking increase i
Research and analysis: Changing gears: understanding downward social mobility
Resources
Research on the causes of downward social mobility, its impact and the

Published 17 November 2020