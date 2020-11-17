The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Wooton Wawen CE Primary School.

Documents

VAR1935: Wooton Wawen CE Primary School

PDF, 148KB, 6 pages

Details

Decision reference: VAR1935

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements – approved

School type: voluntary controlled

School phase: primary

Local authority: Warwickshire County Council

Admission authority: local authority

