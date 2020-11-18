A financial notice to improve issued to Bradford College by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Revised financial notice to improve: Bradford College

PDF, 152KB, 6 pages

Closed: Financial control notice to improve: Bradford College

PDF, 371KB, 4 pages

Details

This letter and its annex serves as a written notice to improve at Bradford College.

Published 15 March 2018
Last updated 18 November 2020 + show all updates

  1. This letter and it's annex serves as a revised notice to improve at Bradford College.

  2. First published.

    Financial health notice to improve: Hartlepool College
    Resources
    A financial health notice to improve issued to Hartlepool College by t
    Financial health notice to improve: St Helen's College
    Resources
    A financial health notice to improve issued to St Helen's College by t
    Financial health notice to improve: Warrington & Vale Royal College
    Resources
    A financial health notice to improve issued to Warrington & Vale R