Guide for local authorities to help them complete and return the 2020 phonics screening check data collection.

Documents

Phonics screening check 2020: data collection guide

PDF, 248KB, 12 pages

Details

This guide contains information for local authorities to help them collect and submit phonics screening check data collection returns from all maintained schools, academies, special schools and free schools in their regions.

It includes:

  • which schools are in the scope of the collection
  • which pupils are in the scope of the collection
  • what data needs to be submitted
  • a data collection timetable
  • data reporting formats
  • recording and reporting options

Read more guidance about submitting data for the 2020 phonics screening check data collection.

Phonics teaches people to read by relating sounds with letters and words. The phonics screening check is designed to check whether pupils understand phonics to an appropriate standard.

Signage technician
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: The signage industry: types of markets/customers and
Clinical Scientist
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: The Health and Care Professions Council standards of
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Ebrahim Kajee
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc

Published 18 November 2020