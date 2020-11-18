Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Prohibition Order Made: Mr Ebrahim Kajee

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Ebrahim Kajee

Teacher reference number: 0318423

Teacher’s date of birth: 01 December 1966

Location teacher worked: Kent, South East of England

Date of professional conduct panel: 26 October 2020

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Ebrahim Kajee formerly employed in Kent, South East of England. The proceedings were held virtually at 9.30am on 26 October 2020.

Teacher misconduct

