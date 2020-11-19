Practical training materials for primary and secondary schools to use to train staff to teach about healthy eating.

Documents

Healthy eating teacher training module

MS Powerpoint Presentation, 640KB

Details

This training module supports the physical health and mental wellbeing section of the statutory relationships, sex and health education curriculum.

The module contains key knowledge and facts to help teachers understand what they must teach. It includes information on:

  • a healthy diet
  • understanding calories
  • planning healthy meals
  • the impacts of unhealthy diets
  • healthy eating choices
  • poor diet and health risks

These slides should be adapted to suit individual school context. This can include adding your own videos and resources to make your teaching training sessions more visual and interactive.

Related topics

When planning your curriculum, consider how you will link these topics.

Healthy eating is related to:

You may also want to refer to the knowledge and skills framework on food teaching in primary schools and secondary schools when planning to teach this subject.

Published 19 November 2020