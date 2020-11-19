Statistics on advanced learner loans issued to further education providers in England for their students. This publication shows payments made from August 2019 to July 2020 and compares these with the same period in the previous two academic years.

Documents

Advanced Learner Loans paid in England, Academic Year 2019/20, August to July inclusive

PDF, 201KB, 4 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Statistics on advanced learner loans issued to further education providers in England for their students.

This publication shows payments made from August 2019 to July 2020 and compares these with the same period in the previous two academic years.

Official Statistics: Economic labour market status of individuals aged 50 and over, trends over time: September 2020
Resources
These experimental statistics detail the trends over time in the econo
Humber â€“ 50+ Retaining, Retraining, Recruiting â€“ OC18S20P1773
Resources
Call to run a project to up-skill, retrain and enable progression in w
Skills for Growth: project call in Cornwall and Isles of Scilly LEP Area (OC05S20P1789)
Resources
Call to run a project providing advice and guidance to employed and re

Published 19 November 2020