Data on key stage 4 (KS4) and 16 to 18 (KS5) students going into apprenticeship, education and employment destinations.
From 19 November 2020, the Department for Education will be publishing ‘Destinations after key stage 4 and 16 to 18 (KS5) study’ on a new statistics site Explore Education Statistics (EES).
Statistics showing the number of young people going into education, employment or apprenticeships the year after reaching the end of:
- key stage 4 (after year 11, usually aged 16)
- 16 to 18 study (usually aged 18)
Statistics from May 2010 to November 2020 are available on GOV.UK.
You can find our archived statistics on the National Archives. Note: the search function is not available on archived content so please use the filters on the left of each page.
Destinations after key stage 4 and 16 to 18 (KS5) study
Statistics including information from a data source which gives more complete coverage of participation in employment than the earlier ‘experimental’ destinations data.
- Destinations: key stage 4 and 5 pupils: 2019
- Destinations of KS4 and 16 to 18 (KS5) students: 2018
- Destinations of KS4 and KS5 pupils: 2017
- Destinations of KS4 and KS5 pupils: 2016
- Destinations of KS4 and KS5 pupils: 2015 (revised)
- Destinations of KS4 and KS5 pupils: 2015 (provisional)
Destinations: experimental statistical releases
Statistics from 2010 to 2014, when the methodology was under development, providing more limited coverage of participation in employment than the ‘destinations’ data from 2015 onwards.
- Destinations of key stage 4 and key stage 5 pupils: 2014
- Destinations of KS4 and KS5 pupils: 2014 (provisional)
- Destinations of key stage 4 and key stage 5 pupils: 2013
- Destinations of key stage 4 and key stage 5 pupils: 2012
- Destinations of KS4 and KS5 pupils by characteristics: 2011
- Destinations of key stage 4 and key stage 5 pupils: 2011
- Destinations of key stage 4 and key stage 5 pupils: 2010
Improvements to destinations measures
Statistical working papers on the use of new data to improve the coverage and accuracy of destinations measures using the Longitudinal Education Outcomes (LEO) dataset.
- Improvements to destinations of key stage 5 students: time series
- Improvements to destinations of key stage 5 students: 2014
