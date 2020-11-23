The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Parkside Community Primary School.

Documents

VAR2005: Parkside Community Primary School

PDF, 120KB, 5 pages

Details

Decision reference: VAR2005

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements – approved

School type: foundation

School phase: primary

Local authority: Hertfordshire Council

Admission authority: governing board

Research into the Sawtooth Effect published
Resources
The Sawtooth Effect examines the patterns seen in student exam perform
What is the Sawtooth Effect?
Resources
The interpretation of assessment results, and steps that assessment ag
Help with accessing and buying resources for remote education
Resources
Information for schools and school buying professionals on sourcing ed

Published 23 November 2020