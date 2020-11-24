Local authority inspection data and children’s homes inspection data, covering the period up until 31 August 2020.

Documents

Main findings: local authority and children’s homes in England inspections and outcomes autumn 2020

HTML

Local authority and children's homes in England inspections and outcomes autumn 2020: underlying data

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.4MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Local authority level data as at 31 August 2020

View online Download CSV 23.4KB

Local authority level data in year 2020-2021

View online Download CSV 474Bytes

Provider level data as at 31 August 2020

View online Download CSV 1.1MB

Provider level data in year 2020 to 2021

View online Download CSV 246KB

Revised provider level data 2019 to 2020

View online Download CSV 1.3MB

Methodology and quality report: local authority and children's homes in England

HTML

Pre-release access list: local authority and children’s homes in England inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2020

HTML

Underlying data for figures

ZIP, 1.36KB

Details

These inspections of local authority and children’s homes in England statistics are made up of:

  • main findings
  • tables, charts and individual provider-level data in Excel and csv format
  • quality and methodology report
  • pre-release access list

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Help with accessing and buying resources for remote education
Resources
Information for schools and school buying professionals on sourcing ed
Parkside Community Primary School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about Parksid
Newshub
Resources
We use cookies to provide social media features and to analyse our tr

Published 24 November 2020