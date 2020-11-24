A summary of attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March and early years settings since Thursday 16 April 2020.

Documents

Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March to 19 November 2020

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/attendance-in-education-and-early-years-settings-during-the-coronavirus-covid-19-outbreak/2020-week-47

Pre-release access list

HTML

Details

Between March 2020 and the end of the summer term, early years settings, schools and colleges were asked to limit attendance to reduce transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19). From the beginning of the autumn term in the 2020 to 2021 academic year, schools were asked to welcome back all pupils to school full-time.

The data on explore education statistics shows attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March 2020, and in early years settings since Thursday 16 April 2020. The summary explains the responses for a set time frame.

The data is collected from a daily education settings status form and a weekly local authority early years survey.

Previously published data and summaries are available at attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Assistive technology (AT) stakeholder reports
Resources
Insights on the use of assistive technology in educational settings by
Using technology in education
Resources
Guidance and support for education providers who want to increase thei
Lucas Vale Primary School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about Lucas V

Published 24 November 2020