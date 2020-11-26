Evaluation assessing the effectiveness of the talented leaders programme.

Documents

Evaluation of the talented leaders programme

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-079-9, DFE RR1079PDF, 999KB, 84 pages

Details

This evaluation explores:

Key stage 4 performance 2020
Resources
Statistics on the achievements of young people at the end of key stage
Further education and skills: November 2020
Resources
Learner participation and achievements in England for the 2019 to 2020
Apprenticeship and traineeships: November 2020
Resources
Apprenticeships and traineeships statistics covering the 2019 to 2020

  • how effectively the programme was delivered
  • the extent to which the programme achieved its objectives including recruitment targets
  • the programme’s impact on school performance, staff and pupils, and the talented leaders
Published 26 November 2020