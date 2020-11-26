Figures showing financial support for students in the academic year 2019 to 2020 and the early in year figures for the academic year 2020 to 2021.

Documents

Student Support for Higher Education in England 2020

PDF, 660KB, 21 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Student Support for Higher Education in England 2020

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 178KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Student Support for Higher Education in England 2020 - Supplementary Tables

ODS, 280KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Pre-release Access

PDF, 113KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Higher Education Policy Changes in England - AY 2019/20

PDF, 144KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Higher Education Policy Changes in England - AY 2020/21

PDF, 141KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Student Support for Higher Education in England - Methodology Note

PDF, 420KB, 4 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Statistics on student support paid to students in the form of loans and grants, or to their university or college in the form of tuition fees.

The students are English domiciles studying anywhere in the UK or EU students studying in England.

Key stage 4 performance 2020
Resources
Statistics on the achievements of young people at the end of key stage
Further education and skills: November 2020
Resources
Learner participation and achievements in England for the 2019 to 2020
Apprenticeship and traineeships: November 2020
Resources
Apprenticeships and traineeships statistics covering the 2019 to 2020

Published 26 November 2020