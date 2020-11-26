Figures showing financial support for students in the academic year 2019 to 2020 and the early in year figures for the academic year 2020 to 2021.
Student Support for Higher Education in England 2020
PDF, 660KB, 21 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Student Support for Higher Education in England 2020
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 178KB
Student Support for Higher Education in England 2020 - Supplementary Tables
ODS, 280KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Pre-release Access
PDF, 113KB, 1 page
Higher Education Policy Changes in England - AY 2019/20
PDF, 144KB, 1 page
Higher Education Policy Changes in England - AY 2020/21
PDF, 141KB, 1 page
Student Support for Higher Education in England - Methodology Note
PDF, 420KB, 4 pages
Statistics on student support paid to students in the form of loans and grants, or to their university or college in the form of tuition fees.
The students are English domiciles studying anywhere in the UK or EU students studying in England.