Outcomes of learners completing further education training.

Further education: outcome-based success measures 2017 to 2018

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/further-education-outcome-based-success-measures/2017-18

Further Education: outcome-based success measures quality and methodology information

Outcome-based success measures covering the destinations (into employment and learning) and the progression of learners. The measures also include estimates of the earnings outcomes of learners who achieved an apprenticeship, or adult learners who achieved a skills course at full level 2, full level 3, level 4 or higher.

The data uses the longitudinal education outcomes study, which looks at how learners move through education and into the labour market by bringing together:

  • schools, further and higher education information from the Department for Education
  • employment information from HM Revenue and Customs
  • benefit histories from the Department of Work and Pensions

Published 26 November 2020