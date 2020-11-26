Statistics on the achievements of young people at the end of key stage 4 in England, in the 2019 to 2020 academic year.

Key stage 4 performance 2020

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic all summer 2020 exams were cancelled. This release reflects the GCSE grades awarded to pupils in August 2020.

It provides information on the awards of GCSEs and other qualifications of young people in academic year 2019 to 2020.

This typically covers those starting the academic year aged 15.

Read the secondary school performance tables for historic information on pupil attainment across all key stages.

Published 26 November 2020