Apprenticeships and traineeships statistics covering the 2019 to 2020 academic year in England, with additional official statistics relevant to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Documents

Apprenticeship and traineeships: November 2020

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/apprenticeships-and-traineeships/2019-20

Details

This publication contains finalised statistics covering the full 2019 to 2020 academic year on:

  • apprenticeships (aged 16 and over) including official statistics covering the apprenticeship service and the public sector apprenticeship return
  • traineeships (aged 16 to 24)

Additional information relevant to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak will also be published.

Published 26 November 2020