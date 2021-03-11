This consultation has concluded

Further education and skills inspections and outcomes: a report on the responses to the consultation

This is a report on the outcomes of the consultation on the proposals for changes to our statistical release on further education and skills inspections and outcomes.

In summary we will:

  • make some, but not all, of the proposed changes to provider types and groups.
  • undertake a one-off data cleanse by removing the inspection histories for providers with a prolonged break in funding.
  • consult further on the methodology for the additional reporting on the quality of provision.

Summary

This consultation seeks your views on proposed changes to our statistical release on further education and skills inspections and outcomes.

This consultation ran from
to

Consultation description

Please note this consultation has been extended by 2 weeks and will now close on 22 January.

This consultation seeks your views on proposed changes to our statistical release on further education and skills inspections and outcomes. We are seeking the widest possible range of views to ensure that the publication meets the needs of users with an interest or expertise in further education and skills.

We propose to:

  • make changes to provider types and provider groups so that similar types of providers delivering similar provision are grouped more effectively together
  • carry out a one-time data cleanse for around 50 providers to remove their inspection histories from before they came back into funding and came back into scope for Ofsted inspection
  • introduce more detailed reporting and deeper insights into the quality of education programmes for young people, adult learning programmes, apprenticeships and provision for learners with high needs across England

We will consider all responses carefully before finalising and publishing the results in February 2021.

Consultation proposals for the publication of statistics on further education and skills inspections and outcomes

Equality, diversity and inclusion statement: statistics on further education and skills inspections and outcomes

Experimental measures on the quality of provision

HTML

Underlying data for figures

Experimental quality measures

