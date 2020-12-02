Provisional A level and other results for 16 to 18 year olds at the end of their final year.

Documents

A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2019 to 2020 (provisional)

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/a-level-and-other-16-to-18-results/2019-20

Pre-release access list: A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2019 to 2020 (provisional)

HTML

Details

This publication contains revised A level and other results obtained by 16 to 18 year olds for the 2019 to 2020 academic year.

It covers:

  • the attainment and progress of 16 to 18 year olds in the 2019 to 2020 academic year
  • subject, characteristic and local authority-level breakdowns
Published 26 November 2020
Last updated 2 December 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added a pre-release access list.

  2. First published.

