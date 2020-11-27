Provisional data for the period August to December 2020 and revised data for the period September 2019 to August 2020.

Statistics release cancelled

All routine inspections were suspended in March 2020 due to COVID-19. As we are not carrying out any routine inspections in the autumn term we have decided to cancel the official statistics release that would have covered this period and was planned for publication in March 2021. We will however continue to publish our monthly management information which can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistical-data-sets/monthly-management-information-ofsteds-school-inspections-outcomes. Any non-routine inspections that do take place, such as Section 8 no formal designation visits, will be included in this publication as usual. We have also published data on the COVID-19 interim visits that are taking place in the autumn term which can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/data-on-covid-19-visits-schools

