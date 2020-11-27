Data about Ofsted’s inspections of non-association independent schools during the interim phase of our return to routine inspection.

COVID-19 non-association independent schools additional inspections - 1 September 2020 to 13 November 2020

COVID-19 non-association independent schools additional inspections - 1 September 2020 to 13 November 2020

This data shows how many inspections we carried out and provides a list of the schools.

Find out more about our interim phase inspections of non-association independent schools.

Published 27 November 2020