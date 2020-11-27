FE Commissioner's intervention report summary on City of Wolverhampton College, and the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills’ letter to the chair.

A summary of the Further Education (FE) Commissioner’s findings and recommendations following a review into the financial health of City of Wolverhampton College. The review involved intervention visits on 20 July and 25 September 2020.

The letter from Minister Gillian Keegan, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills, to the chair of the college sets out the outcome of the intervention assessment and confirms the next steps to be taken.

Published 27 November 2020