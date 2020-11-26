This research reviews ways to overcome the barriers that young women are up against to increase the uptake of STEM subjects at A level.

Documents

Applying behavioural insights to increase female students’ uptake of STEM subjects at A Level

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-215-1, DfE-00209-2020PDF, 2.87MB, 83 pages

Details

This research will be of interest to:

  • academics
  • education policy professionals
  • others interested in diversity in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM)

The research contributes to developing the existing evidence base on what works to improve STEM uptake, particularly for girls.

Published 26 November 2020