A financial notice to improve issued to Trinity London Academy Trust by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Financial notice to improve: Trinity London Academy Trust

PDF, 306KB, 13 pages

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Trinity London Academy Trust.

Published 27 November 2020