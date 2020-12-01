This data set gives a breakdown of the number and proportion of ‘stuck’ schools in each region. It also provides the number of previously ‘stuck’ schools that have improved to good since 31 August 2019.

Stuck schools as at 31 August 2020 by region

A ‘stuck’ school is a school that has:

  • had consistently poor inspection outcomes throughout the last 13 years
  • been judged to be inadequate, satisfactory or to require improvement in every inspection it’s had between 1 September 2007 and 31 August 2020
  • had at least 4 full inspections in the period

When the school has become an academy, or changed its unique reference number for any other reason (such as being re-brokered in to a multi-academy trust), then the outcomes of inspections of the predecessor school are also included.

A ‘stuck’ school which improved to good between 31 August 2019 and 31 August 2020 is a school that has:

  • been judged to be inadequate, satisfactory or to require improvement in every inspection it’s had between 1 September 2006 and 31 August 2019
  • had at least 4 full inspections in the period
  • been judged to be good in an inspection between 1 September 2019 and 31 August 2020

This data set was published with Ofsted’s Annual Report 2020.

Published 1 December 2020