Ofsted's Annual Report presents our findings for the areas we inspect in early years childcare, schools, further education and skills and social care.

The Annual Report of Her Majesty's Chief Inspector of Education, Children's Services and Skills 2019/20

The Annual Report of Her Majesty's Chief Inspector of Education, Children's Services and Skills 2019/20

The Annual Report looks at schools, early years, further education and skills and children’s social care for the academic year 2019 to 2020.

Ofsted’s findings are based on inspection evidence from inspections of, and visits to, schools, colleges and providers of social care, early years and further education and skills. The report also draws on findings from our research and analysis this year.

Published 1 December 2020