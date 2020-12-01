 
CNet Launches Data Centre Fundamentals Program as a 1-day Instructor-led Class

To further enrich the learning experience, CNet has launched the popular Data Centre Fundamentals distance learning program as a 1-day Instructor-led remote attendance program.

The Data Centre Fundamentals program has been created for individuals who are either new to the data centre sector (technicians with limited experience or exposure to data centre facilities) or for those who sell products and services to the data centre sector. The program has been created to introduce people to the industry and to help de-mystify the world of data centres. The program covers key areas including an introduction into the data centre industry, the current market and trends as well as understanding the importance and different types of data centres. Key aspects relating to basic design and design philosophies are also examined as well as the essential considerations of data centre management.

There are no specific pre-requisites for this program, although some awareness of the data centre industry is advantageous. On successful completion, learners are rewarded with a CNet Certificate of achievement and gain use of the official Data Centre Fundamentals Digital Badge. 

CNet has been delivering live Instructor-led remote attendance programs since 2017 through smart rooms where the Instructor can see and interact with the learners in the usual way. Remote attendance programs are delivered in the same way a classroom-based program would run, set start and end times each day, break for lunch and constant interaction with the Instructor and everyone else on the program. The remote attendance learning experience transports the learner into a learning group environment where they work and learn together in the same way they would in an actual classroom but just from a working environment that best suits their current needs/requirements.

Andrew Stevens, President and CEO at CNet Training, “The Data Centre Fundamentals program is the perfect entry level program to introduce people to the industry regardless of their role. The Instructor-led program is perfect for learners who prefer Instructor-led learning and prefer to complete the new learning all in one day. Our Instructor-led remote attendance capability it enjoyed by learners around the world, it creates a fully interactive learning experience that delivers the same rich quality content that you would experience in a classroom setting.” 

The Data Centre Fundamentals program is also available to learners as an 8-hour video narrated distance learning program. Being self-paced learning, it allows the study to be completed at convenient times and can therefore fit around other life and work commitments.

The Data Centre Fundamentals program forms part of the globally renowned Digital Infrastructure Education Framework, which maps technical education to actual career progression routes throughout the industry. With good fundamental knowledge of data centres, learners can also explore further learning to help enhance their knowledge, skills and career within the data centre sector.

CNet Training is the global leader in designing and delivering network infrastructure and data centre education programs and has been delivering industry education since 1996. 

