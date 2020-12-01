 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New online exhibition explores the engineering response to COVID-19

Details
Hits: 50
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
  • Virtual exhibition opens this week hosted by the National Science and Media Museum
  • Photographer Jude Palmer captures the people behind innovations making a difference across the UK and globally

A new online exhibition opens this week at Bradford’s National Science and Media Museum, featuring a series of fascinating and evocative images of the engineers who dropped everything to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Commissioned by the Royal Academy of Engineering, the images were captured by Leeds-based photographer Jude Palmer, who is more used to photographing rock stars and sporting events. The collection illustrates the human effort across the UK to develop and manufacture ventilators and testing kits, construct field hospitals and protect healthcare workers and the public, all in record time.

The exhibition is available to view here:

Science and Media Museum: Engineering a response to COVID-19

From a consortium of some of the UK’s biggest companies working together to build ventilators to an off-duty engineer who designed an ingenious hook to help healthcare workers open doors safely, the scale and variety of the engineers’ work is vast. University teams around the country have worked tirelessly to design new ways to test for the virus and even to develop a desktop vaccine factory for the future.

The one thing that unites all the engineers featured in Jude’s photographs is their determination to tackle the pandemic using their engineering knowledge and training. They are also recipients of the President’s Special Awards for Pandemic Service Awards, presented by the Academy in recognition of their exceptional dedication to fighting COVID-19.

Photographer Jude Palmer says:

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a moment in time I hope we will not live again, it has impacted upon every human being on this planet in some way, and the people on the front line of tackling this disease have rightly been praised for their heroic work. Engineers have worked silently and diligently, with equal passion, but they are not always in the headlines. This project was about putting them into sharp focus and placing them also at the forefront of this battle.

“All had such passion for their role in fighting this pandemic. All were so modest about their contribution. After each shoot I left feeling totally overwhelmed with what I had seen and heard. I am totally in awe of these human beings who were saving lives in the best way they knew how - through their engineering skills and talents.”

Charlotte Howard, Interpretation Developer at the National Science and Media Museum, commented:

CNet Launches Data Centre Fundamentals Program as a 1-day Instructor-led Class
Resources
To further enrich the learning experience, CNet has launched the popul
Opening a free school or maths school
Resources
Documents for groups interested in opening a free school or maths scho
Academy and free school funding agreements
Resources
Model funding agreements for schools or groups establishing a new mult

"Covid-19 has been a shock to the system. While many of us tucked ourselves away in our homes during the first lockdown, engineers all over the country rolled up their sleeves and got to work. These photographs give us a glimpse into their working lives and the people behind the inventions. The achievements of the 19 awardees are inspiring and the museum is honoured to offer itself up as a platform to share these outstanding achievements."

Professor Sir Jim McDonald FREng FRSE, President of the Royal Academy of Engineering, says:

“The COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest public health crisis of our time and has presented society with multiple challenges. Engineering expertise and innovation has been central to the global fight to save lives and protect livelihoods.

“I am also incredibly proud of engineers everywhere who have worked round the clock to maintain essential services, critical supply chains and infrastructure in unprecedented circumstances, using their training and skills to find innovative solutions to a host of problems and to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on our daily lives.”

Notes for Editors

  1. The Royal Academy of Engineering is harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and an inclusive economy that works for everyone. In collaboration with our Fellows and partners, we’re growing talent and developing skills for the future, driving innovation and building global partnerships, and influencing policy and engaging the public.

    Together we’re working to tackle the greatest challenges of our age.

  1. The National Science and Media Museum in Bradford, West Yorkshire, opened in 1983, and has since become one of the most visited UK museums outside London. The Museum explores the science and culture of image and sound technologies, creating special exhibitions, interactive galleries and activities for families and adults. It is home to three cinemas, including Europe’s first IMAX cinema screen and the world’s only public Cinerama screen outside the USA. Entry to the Museum is free. www.scienceandmediamuseum.org.uk

For more information please contact: Jane Sutton at the Royal Academy of Engineering Tel. +44 207 766 0636; email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Health tech innovators from around the world pitch at the Global MedTech Showcase
Resources
From a Luke Skywalker-inspired hand prothesis to a smart cane and a w
Contributing to a robust and fair system for 2021 examinations
Resources
The Social Mobility Commission has made a series of recommendations to
Further Education Commissioner: annual report 2019 to 2020
Resources
Report on the activity of the Further Education Commissioner.Documents
Further Education Commissioner: annual report
Resources
Reports on the activity of the Further Education Commissioner.Document
Alumni event and celebration of St Andrew’s Day at the British Ambassador’s residence
Resources
British Ambassador Mr Hugh Philpott hosted a networking event on 27 No
Stuck schools by region: August 2020
Resources
This data set gives a breakdown of the number and proportion of ‘stu
Children’s social care data for the Ofsted Annual Report 2019/20
Resources
Social care data to accompany the Ofsted Annual Report 2019/20.Childre
Ofsted Annual Report 2019/20: education, children’s services and skills
Resources
Ofsted's Annual Report presents our findings for the areas we inspect
Ofsted Annual Report 2019/20
Resources
Ofsted's Annual Report examines the quality of schools, early years, c
CNet Launches Data Centre Fundamentals Program as a 1-day Instructor-led Class
Resources
To further enrich the learning experience, CNet has launched the popul
Opening a free school or maths school
Resources
Documents for groups interested in opening a free school or maths scho
Academy and free school funding agreements
Resources
Model funding agreements for schools or groups establishing a new mult

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

CIFE
CIFE has published a new article: It's Important to Remember "Employment Transforms Lives" as Unemployment Rates Continue to Rise 9 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 21 minutes ago

‘Build the Future’ announced as theme for National Apprenticeship Week 2021: #BuildTheFuture is the theme for… https://t.co/oQzgpX1mIu
View Original Tweet

Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has published a new article: Take part in ETF's latest research to help shape your future professional support 1 hour 48 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5141)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page