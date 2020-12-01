Documents for groups interested in opening a free school or maths school.

Use the documents listed to help you prepare and submit an application to DfE.

There are 4 potential routes to create new free schools in your area, these are explained below.

The New Schools Network provides information and advice on setting up a free school.

Apply to open a mainstream free school

We’re looking to open new mainstream free schools in areas that have both the lowest standards and greatest need for additional school places.

The deadline for submitting an application in wave 14 has been extended to midday on 11 November 2019.

Apply to open a maths school

We’re looking to open more specialist maths schools for the most mathematically able 16- to 19-year-olds.

These will help to create a specialist maths school network with the Exeter Mathematics School and Kings College London Mathematics School.

Apply to open a special or alternative provision free school

We’re inviting applications to find trusts to open and run 39 special and alternative provision schools across the country.

The deadline for submitting an application is midday on the 30 September 2019.

Opening free schools in local authority areas where there is a need for places (free school presumption)

How local authorities create new free schools to meet a need for new school places.

Pre-opening guidance for free schools and maths schools

Guidance to help free school proposer groups and maths school proposers get their school ready for opening once their application has been approved by DfE.

Model funding agreements for free schools

Model funding agreements, articles of association and lease for academies, free schools and university technical colleges (UTCs).

Financial planning for your free school

Templates and guidance to help you with budgeting and financial planning in free schools.

Free school administration

Guidance to help groups and trusts who are setting up new free schools.

Contents