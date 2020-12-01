Model funding agreements for schools or groups establishing a new multi-academy trust and single or multi-academy trusts establishing new academies and free schools.

Documents

Master academy and free school funding agreement

Ref: DfE-00213-2020ODT, 112KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Mainstream: supplemental funding agreement

Ref: DfE-00214-2020ODT, 166KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Special school: supplemental funding agreement

Ref: DfE-00215-2020ODT, 168KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

16 to 19: supplemental funding agreement

Ref: DfE-00216-2020ODT, 154KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Alternative provision: supplemental funding agreement

Ref: DfE-00217-2020ODT, 152KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

UTC and studio school: supplemental funding agreement

Ref: DfE-00218-2020ODT, 125KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Mainstream: single funding agreement

Ref: DfE-00219-2020ODT, 207KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Special school: single funding agreement

Ref: DfE-00220-2020ODT, 204KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

16 to 19: single funding agreement

Ref: DfE-00221-2020ODT, 198KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Alternative provision: single funding agreement

Ref: DfE-00222-2020ODT, 203KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

UTC and studio school: single funding agreement

Ref: DfE-00223-2020ODT, 155KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

The funding agreement provides the framework for your academy or free school to operate in.

If you are forming a multi-academy trust, use the master funding agreement for the trust as a whole. Each of the schools within the trust will then use the appropriate supplemental funding agreement.

Use the model supplemental funding agreement if you are a:

  • school in the process of becoming an academy with a multi-academy trust
  • group opening a free school with a multi-academy trust

Use the model single funding agreement if you are a:

  • school in the process of becoming an academy with a single academy trust
  • group opening a free school with a single academy trust

You will need to complete a memorandum and articles of association alongside your funding agreement.

Sixth-form colleges should read the guide on converting to an academy for sixth-form colleges, then speak to their regional school commissioner and EFSA case manager.

More guidance on converting to an academy and opening a free school is available. Grammar schools wanting to convert to an academy should use the model ballot documents.

Open academy trusts updating their existing funding agreement to the latest model should contact us using the ESFA online enquiry form.

Published 1 December 2020