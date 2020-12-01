Practical training materials for primary and secondary schools to use to train staff to teach about families.

Documents

Families and people who care for me (primary) and families (secondary) teacher training module

MS Powerpoint Presentation, 344KB

Details

This training session supports the statutory:

The module contains key knowledge and facts to help teachers understand what they must teach. It includes information on:

  • the different types of family
  • healthy family life
  • committed relationships
  • marriage, civil partnerships and cohabitation
  • unsafe relationships

These slides should be adapted to suit individual school context. This can include adding your own videos and resources to make your teaching training sessions more visual and interactive.

Related topics

When planning your curriculum, consider how you will link these topics.

This module on families is closely related to:

You may also want to refer to guidance on:

Resources
Resources
Resources
Published 1 December 2020