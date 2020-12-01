Examples of how businesses are making the most of T Level industry placements

As part of the government’s ‘Plan for Jobs’, there are a range of government programmes available for employers, including apprenticeships.

T Levels are a new, 2-year qualification for 16 to 19 year olds. Designed with employers, each T Level is equivalent to 3 A levels and helps young people develop the knowledge, attitude and practical skills to thrive in the workplace.

At the heart of each course is a 45-day industry placement, that will give you early access to the brightest talent entering your market.

Find out more about how T Levels can benefit your business.

Royal Albert Memorial Museum

Exeter’s world-class Royal Albert Memorial Museum has stunning displays and galleries, exhibitions and modern amenities, with displays revealing Devon and Exeter’s rich history and global connections.

Keen to work with students, and to extend opportunities to young people from a range of backgrounds – whilst developing projects to benefit the museum – they hosted industry placements with a design assistant and digital assistant.

This film explains how they designed and delivered the placements, and explains the benefits to both the organisation and student.

