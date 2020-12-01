 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Second consultation on changes to funding recommendation

Details
Hits: 33
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

This consultation closed at midnight on Tuesday 6 October, and we will publish a consultation summary as soon as possible. 

The consultation on a proposed model for apprenticeship funding band recommendations has closed. It was open from Tuesday 25 August until Tuesday 6 October.

We are analysing the responses, as well as the feedback we received at engagements during the consultation.  

Subject to the outcome of the consultation, we plan to run a pilot and we will keep under review the most appropriate time to do so. We will provide further details shortly ahead of beginning the pilot.​

We will share the consultation summary response and plans as soon as possible on this webpage and on our blog website. We will also email consultation respondents as soon as these are available.

Thank you for your input so far in helping to develop a new, more transparent approach to recommending funding bands. For any queries, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

How employers are benefitting from traineeships
Resources
Examples of how businesses are making the most of traineeships As part
Implementing flexible working: training for school leaders
Resources
Find out how to apply to become a provider of training to school leade
Lord Glenamara Memorial prize winners
Resources
A list of the winners from secondary schools and sixth-form colleges f

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ofsted Annual Report 2019/20
Resources
Ofsted's Annual Report examines the quality of schools, early years, c
CNet Launches Data Centre Fundamentals Program as a 1-day Instructor-led Class
Resources
To further enrich the learning experience, CNet has launched the popul
New online exhibition explores the engineering response to COVID-19
Resources
Virtual exhibition opens this week hosted by the National Science and
Opening a free school or maths school
Resources
Documents for groups interested in opening a free school or maths scho
Academy and free school funding agreements
Resources
Model funding agreements for schools or groups establishing a new mult
Teacher training: families
Resources
Practical training materials for primary and secondary schools to use
Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March to 26 November 2020
Resources
Kate Green MP, Labour’s Shadow Secretary of State for Education, com
Amanda Spielman launches Ofsted's Annual Report 2019/20
Resources
The Chief Inspector spoke at the launch of Ofsted's 2019 to 2020 Annua
How employers are benefitting from T Level industry placements
Resources
Examples of how businesses are making the most of T Level industry pla
How employers are benefitting from traineeships
Resources
Examples of how businesses are making the most of traineeships As part
Implementing flexible working: training for school leaders
Resources
Find out how to apply to become a provider of training to school leade
Lord Glenamara Memorial prize winners
Resources
A list of the winners from secondary schools and sixth-form colleges f

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Wirral Met College
Wirral Met College has published a new article: Wirral Met student chefs support local charity during festive period 15 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 23 minutes ago

Overview of the redundancy support service for apprentices

Overview of the redundancy support service for...

The Redundancy Support Service for Apprentices provides support and advice for apprentices affected by redundancy. The service can be accessed...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 23 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Young Food Ambassadors meet with Children’s Minister: Young Food Ambassadors have met with Children’s Minister Vicky Ford to di…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5145)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page