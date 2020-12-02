Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Ms Bethan Thomas

PDF, 202KB, 14 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Ms Bethan Thomas

Teacher reference number: 1172374

Teacher’s date of birth: 24 April 1994

Location teacher worked: Newcastle-under-Lyme

Date of professional conduct panel: 19 November 2020 to 20 November 2020

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Ms Bethan Thomas formerly employed in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

The proceedings were held Virtually at 9.30am on 19 November 2020 to 20 November 2020.

Higher education providers: coronavirus (COVID-19)
Resources
How higher education (HE) providers can minimise risk, and information
Teachersâ€™ pension scheme
Resources
Documents about the teachersâ€™ pension scheme, including the changes
Teachers' pension scheme: annual accounts 2019 to 2020
Resources
A summary of the teachers' pension scheme's annual accounts for Englan

Published 2 December 2020