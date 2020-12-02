A summary of the teachers' pension scheme's annual accounts for England and Wales, for the 2019 to 2020 financial year.

Documents

Teachers' pension scheme: annual accounts 2019 to 2020

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2269-1PDF, 1.67MB, 73 pages

Details

The annual accounts of the scheme show:

Higher education providers: coronavirus (COVID-19)
Resources
How higher education (HE) providers can minimise risk, and information
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Ms Bethan Thomas
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Do
Teachersâ€™ pension scheme
Resources
Documents about the teachersâ€™ pension scheme, including the changes

  • the financial position of the teachers’ pension scheme at the end of the financial year
  • the income and expenditure during the year
Published 2 December 2020