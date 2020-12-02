Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr James Drapper

PDF, 114KB, 15 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher reference number: 1572836

Teacher’s date of birth: 8 April 1990

Location teacher worked: Kent, south east of England

Date of professional conduct panel: 16 November to 17 November 2020

Outcome type: Prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr James Drapper formerly employed in Kent, south east of England. The proceedings were held virtually at 9.30am on 16 November to 17 November 2020.

ESFA Update: 2 December 2020
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
Standards for boarding schools and residential special schools
Resources
Summary We are seeking views on the revised standards for boarding sch
All students offered testing on return to university
Resources
Students offered testing for Covid after Christmas as universities ask

Published 2 December 2020