Our research into optionality in the context of the 2021 summer exam series.

Documents

An investigation of the comparability of scores between optional questions in GCSE English literature, GCSE history and A level sociology

Ref: Ofqual/20/6707/1PDF, 8.19MB, 76 pages

Optionality: A briefing paper

Ref: Ofqual/20/6707/2PDF, 158KB, 8 pages

Details

Students sitting examinations in summer 2021 will have studied variable amounts of the curriculum. Some stakeholders have suggested that, to be fair to students, optionality should be introduced or expanded for 2021 examinations.

Above is our research paper, an investigation of the comparability of scores between optional questions in GCSE English literature, GCSE history and A level sociology, and a briefing paper written for a non-technical audience.

Published 3 December 2020