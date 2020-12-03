Ofqual's Chief Regulator responds to The Secretary of State for Education about the package of measures for GCSE, AS and A level qualifications in 2021.

Letter from Dame Glenys Stacey to Rt Hon Gavin Williamson CBE MP - 2 December 2020

Ref: Ofqual/20/6620/1HTML

Letter from Dame Glenys Stacey to Rt Hon Gavin Williamson CBE MP - 2 December 2020 (PDF)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6620/1PDF, 96.5KB, 6 pages

Grading GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2021: Setting out Ofqual’s decision on grading in 2021 and the rationale for that decision

Ref: Ofqual/20/6720/2PDF, 146KB, 6 pages

Dame Glenys Stacey, Interim Chief Regulator of Ofqual, writes to Rt Hon Gavin Williamson CBE MP, Secretary of State for Education, in response to his letter of 2 December, to confirm Ofqual’s decisions about how GCSE, AS and A level qualifications will be graded and expectations for vocational and technical qualifications in summer 2021.

