The risk assessment process that Ofsted uses to assist in scheduling inspections of initial teacher education (ITE) partnerships.

Documents

Risk assessment methodology: initial teacher education

HTML

Details

This risk assessment is used to ensure that our approach to inspection is proportionate and to focus our efforts where they can have the greatest impact. We will apply this methodology from the spring term of the 2020 to 2021 academic year.

You can find out more about our approach in the ITE inspection framework and handbook.

We will update this note annually.

Letter from Glenys Stacey to Gavin Williamson, 2 December 2020
Resources
Ofqual's Chief Regulator responds to The Secretary of State for Educat
Ofsted: phased return to inspections
Resources
Ofstedâ€™s return to inspection in 2021 will happen in phases, with no
Multiplication tables check: IT guidance
Resources
This guidance is to help schools prepare to administer the optional mu

Published 3 December 2020