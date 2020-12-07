Find out about the CDC2 programme and when preliminary meetings and school site visits will take place.

Overview

From 2021 to 2026 the Department for Education’s (DfE’s) Condition Data Collection 2 (CDC2) programme will visit every government-funded school and further education (FE) college in England to collect data about the condition of their buildings.

This data will provide a comprehensive picture of the condition of the school and FE college estate in England, and when combined with the previous Condition Data Collection 1, will provide a credible picture of changing investment needs over time.

We are working with 5 external organisations to deliver CDC2:

  • Arcadis – technical quality manager
  • Aecom – surveying organisation
  • Faithful + Gould – surveying organisation
  • Rider Levett Bucknall – surveying organisation
  • Accruent – IT supplier

List of school visits

CDC2 programme: pilot, tranche 1 and tranche 2 list

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 200KB

This document sets out when the preliminary meetings with schools and site visits will take place. It has been provided for schools, local authorities, academy trusts and dioceses. It includes the school name, unique reference number (URN) and the tranche the school has been allocated to.

The preliminary meetings and school visit dates are:

  • pilot schools – December 2020 to January 2021, published 7 December 2020
  • tranche 1 – February 2021 to July 2021, published 7 December 2020
  • tranche 2 – August 2021 to January 2022, published 7 December 2020

The tranche lists are correct at time of publication. Further school visit tranche lists will be published during the programme. There will be 9 school tranche visit lists in the CDC2 programme.

Further information

More information about CDC2 will be published on this page early in 2021.

