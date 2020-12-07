An operational note for Her Majesty’s Inspectors and Ofsted Inspectors carrying out inspection activity in further education and skills providers from January 2021.

Print this page

Introduction

On 17 March 2020, all routine inspections were suspended due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. As part of our phased return to routine inspection, we carried out ‘interim visits’ and various monitoring visits to further education and skills providers from 28 September 2020.

From January 2021, we will enter a new phase of inspection activity with a view to returning to routine inspection activity as soon as possible. Full and short inspections will remain suspended for the time being, taking account of the evolving COVID-19 situation. In the interests of learners, from January 2021 we will return to some forms of routine inspection activity:

new provider monitoring visits to new providers that have not yet received a monitoring visit

monitoring visits to providers judged to require improvement for overall effectiveness that have not yet received a monitoring visit since their last full inspection

re-inspection monitoring visits to providers judged inadequate for their overall effectiveness that have not received a monitoring visit since their last full inspection or that are due their second re-inspection monitoring visit (if they continue to be funded)

We will continue to carry out monitoring visits or inspections if we have a significant cause for concern, such as about safeguarding.

As well as the above monitoring visits, we will carry out:

support and assurance visits to colleges and providers that provide education for 16 to 19 year olds

survey visits to colleges and providers as part of a thematic survey of the first T-levels, commissioned by the Department for Education ( DfE )

This operational note contains information about the monitoring visits and the support and assurance visits.

The legal context

We will carry out monitoring visits and support and assurance visits in this period under Part 8 of the Education and Inspections Act 2006.

Support and assurance visits

From January 2021, we will carry out regionally based support and assurance visits to those colleges and providers that:

offer education to 16 to 19 year olds

were judged to be good for their overall effectiveness at their previous inspection

We will select these providers on a regional basis.

Before and during the visits

Before the visits, inspectors may request copies of relevant quality improvement and/or self-assessment documents used by the provider. They will not require new documents to be produced for their visit.

During visits, inspectors will discuss with providers the progress they have made in dealing with weaknesses and/or next steps identified at their most recent inspection. They will also discuss with leaders the steps they have taken to ensure that learners continue to receive a full curriculum.

Each visit will normally last 1 working day but this may vary according to circumstances and provider type. It may be necessary to carry out some meetings, discussions or aspects of the visits remotely.

After the visits

Inspectors will write to the provider’s principal or CEO outlining their findings. They will also set out the next steps the provider needs to take to ensure continued improvements in provision.

The letter will not be published but may be shared with relevant funding bodies.

Monitoring visits

New provider monitoring visits

From January 2021, we will return to carrying out new provider monitoring visits ( NPMVs ) to new providers that have not yet received an NPMV .

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources An operational note for Ofsted inspectors carrying out assurance inspe Resources An operational note for Her Majestyâ€™s Inspectors and Ofsted Inspecto Resources An operational note for Her Majestyâ€™s Inspectors carrying out inspec

The Education and Skills Funding Agency ( ESFA ) will take into account the outcome of these NPMVs when making intervention decisions as usual, such as about apprenticeships starts and registration.

NPMVs will be carried out in the same way as before the suspension of routine inspection activity and in accordance with the inspection handbook, unless otherwise indicated below.

Themes covered

Inspectors will make the usual progress judgements for monitoring visits (insufficient/reasonable/significant) against the usual 3 themes.

In each case, inspectors will review progress:

in leadership and management

in providing high-quality education or training

towards ensuring effective safeguarding arrangements

If a provider has more than one type of provision, each type of provision will be covered by a separate theme and progress judgement.

Progress judgements

We will use the following progress judgements on monitoring visits for each theme:

insufficient progress: progress has been either slow or insubstantial or both, and the demonstrable impact on learners has been negligible

reasonable progress: the provider’s actions are already having a beneficial impact on learners, and improvements are sustainable and are based on the provider’s thorough quality assurance procedures

significant progress: progress has been rapid and is already having considerable beneficial impact on learners

Preparation

We will give up to 2 working days’ notice of an NPMV . We will normally notify the provider in the morning of the notification day with an email including the notification letter. Following this initial notification, the lead inspector will call the principal/CEO.

A provider may request a deferral of a monitoring visit. We will decide whether a deferral should be granted in accordance with our deferral policy. The lead inspector will liaise with the provider to ensure that, wherever possible, the visit can go ahead. Inspectors will take all reasonable steps to work within the provider’s COVID-19 systems and processes, commensurate with government guidelines.

The lead inspector will discuss with the provider the inspectors’ visit schedule and what (if any) activities inspectors may need to carry out by remote means, such as telephone and video conferencing.

Each provider will be invited to nominate a senior member of staff to act as the main link with the inspectors carrying out the visit.

Each visit will normally last 2 working days but this may vary according to circumstances.

During the monitoring visit

It may be necessary to carry out some meetings, discussions or aspects of the visit remotely.

Feedback to leaders

At the end of the visit, the lead inspector will provide final feedback to the nominee, principal/CEO and any senior leaders that the provider elects to attend. Relevant officers from the ESFA , the DfE and, where appropriate, the Greater London Authority ( GLA ) and appropriate mayoral and combined authorities ( MCAs ) may also join the feedback meeting.

The findings are provisional and may be subject to change through quality assurance and will be generally reflected in the report. We may share them with the Further Education Commissioner, ESFA , DfE , Ofqual, Office for Students ( OfS ), GLA , MCAs or other relevant regulators/inspectorates before we publish the report.

After the monitoring visit

Report to the provider

Monitoring visits will result in a brief published report. Within 18 working days of the end of the visit, we will write to the provider, setting out in a draft report what inspectors found. This will have been quality assured. We may share the draft report or findings with other public bodies.

The provider will have 5 working days to comment on the draft report, inspection process and findings. We will consider all comments and we will respond to them when we share the final report with the provider within a maximum of 30 working days of the end of the visit, although it may be sooner.

If the provider wishes to submit a formal complaint, it will have until the end of the fifth working day after receiving the final report to do so.

We will normally publish the report on our reports website within 38 working days of the end of the visit. We may delay the publication of the report if a complaint is being investigated.

Post-visit surveys

Following the visit, we will ask providers for feedback about the process through a survey. We provide details about how providers can share their views when we send the final report.

Quality assurance

We will monitor the quality of the visits through a range of formal processes. We may visit some providers or remotely monitor evidence to quality assure the visit. We will quality assure evidence bases and reports.

The evidence base

The evidence base for the visit will be retained in line with Ofsted’s retention and disposal policy. This is normally for 6 years from when the report is published. We may decide that retaining it for longer is warranted for research purposes.

Conduct and complaints

Inspectors must uphold the highest professional standards in their work and treat everyone they encounter during visits fairly and with respect and sensitivity.

Inspectors must at all times adhere to the code of conduct for inspections. Any concerns and complaints during the visit will be handled in line with Ofsted’s complaints policy.

Incomplete visits

We will apply our policy on incomplete inspections where appropriate.

Next stages

Following the NPMV , a provider will normally receive a full inspection within 24 months of the publication of the monitoring visit report.

However, if the provider is judged to be making insufficient progress in one or more theme, the full inspection will normally take place within 6 to 12 months.

If a provider is judged to have made insufficient progress in the safeguarding theme, it will normally receive a further monitoring visit within 4 months of the previous monitoring visit to review only its safeguarding arrangements.

Monitoring visits to providers judged to require improvement at their last full inspection

From January 2021, we shall return to carrying out monitoring visits to providers judged to require improvement for their overall effectiveness that have not yet received a monitoring visit since their last full inspection.

These visits will be carried out in accordance with the inspection handbook, unless otherwise indicated.

Progress judgements and themes covered

Inspectors will make progress judgements on the main areas for improvement identified in the last full inspection report. The progress judgements will be the same as for other monitoring visits and as set out above in relation to NPMVs . Through the monitoring visit, inspectors will challenge the provider to improve so that it can become good by the next full inspection.

Before and during the monitoring visits

We will give up to 2 working days’ notice of a monitoring visit. The processes before and during will be the same as for other monitoring visits and as set out above in relation to NPMVs .

After the monitoring visit

Monitoring visits will result in a brief published report. The process will be the same as for other monitoring visits and as set out above in relation to NPMVs .

Next stages

Following the requires improvement monitoring visit, the provider will receive its full inspection within 18 months of the publication of the monitoring visit report.

Re-inspection monitoring visits to providers judged to be inadequate at their last full inspection

From January 2021, we shall return to carrying out re-inspection monitoring visits ( RMV ) to providers judged to be inadequate for their overall effectiveness that have not yet received a monitoring visit since their last full inspection or that are awaiting their second re-inspection monitoring visit before their full re-inspection. Inadequate providers will only receive an RMV as long as they continue to be funded (and with respect to any apprenticeship provision remain on the Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers).

These visits will be carried out in accordance with the inspection handbook, unless otherwise indicated.

Progress judgements and themes covered

Inspectors will make progress judgements on the main areas for improvement identified in the last full inspection report. The progress judgements will be the same as for other monitoring visits and as set out above in relation to NPMVs .

Before and during the monitoring visits

We will give up to 2 working days’ notice of the monitoring visit. The processes before and during the will be the same as for other monitoring visits and as set out above in relation to NPMVs .

After the monitoring visit

Monitoring visits will result in a brief published report. The process will be the same as for other monitoring visits and as set out above in relation to NPMVs .

Next stages

When a provider receives its first re-inspection monitoring visit from January 2021, it will normally receive a second one within 6 months (depending on circumstances and whether it continues to be funded).

When a provider has received its second re-inspection monitoring visit, it will normally receive its full re-inspection within 8 months (depending on circumstances and whether it continues to be funded).

Other monitoring visits

If we have significant cause for concern, such as about safeguarding, we may carry out a monitoring visit to any provider at any reasonable time. These monitoring visits will normally result in a progress judgement against each theme covered, and a brief published report, as set out in the handbook. We may only cover the safeguarding theme, if appropriate. Concerns arising from monitoring visits may lead to an early full inspection.

The processes set out above relating to NPMVs will normally apply.

Privacy notice

During a visit, inspectors may collect information about staff and learners by talking to them and by looking at documents and other recorded information. Inspectors may also meet with employers, where appropriate. We will use this information to prepare a brief report and as set out in our further education and skills privacy notice.

Print this page