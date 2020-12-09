Information on new funded qualification offers, which may sit alongside our existing offers for young people and adults.

Documents

List of level 2 and level 3 qualifications included in the high value courses for school and college leavers: a one year offer for 18 and 19 year olds

ODS, 54.7KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

List of qualifications included in the National Skills Fund – level 3 adult offer

ODS, 54.9KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

We have published lists of qualifications that we will fund through new funded offers, which may sit alongside our existing offers for young people and adults.

  • High value courses for school and college leavers: a one year offer for 18 and 19 year olds
  • National Skills Fund – level 3 adult offer

You can find more information about the high value courses for school and college leavers offer and the level 3 adult offer on the GOV.UK website.

Published 9 December 2020