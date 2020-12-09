FE Commissioner's intervention report summary on Nottingham College, and the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills’ letter to the chair.

FE Commissioner intervention assessment summary: Nottingham College

Ref: DfE-00215-2020PDF, 233KB, 17 pages

Letter from the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills to the chair of Nottingham College

PDF, 173KB, 2 pages

A summary of the Further Education (FE) Commissioner’s findings and recommendations following a review into the financial health of Nottingham College. The review involved intervention visits on 30 to 31 July and 30 September 2020.

The letter from Minister Gillian Keegan, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills, to the chair of the college sets out the outcome of the intervention assessment and confirms the next steps to be taken.

We produce these reports in line with our commitment to intervention in further education.

Published 9 December 2020