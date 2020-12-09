Details of joint inspections by Ofsted, Care Quality Commission, HM Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services and HM Inspectorate of Probation.

Joint targeted area inspections (JTAIs) response reports are arranged by the following themes:

  • children’s mental health
  • children experiencing abuse and neglect
  • child exploitation
  • children living with domestic abuse
  • child sexual abuse in the family environment

Ofsted also inspects local authority arrangements and services for children in need of help and protection.

Inspection framework and protocol

Joint inspections: theme guidance and overview reports

Published 14 January 2016
Last updated 9 December 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added report summarising our JTAI findings on how multi-agency partnerships identify and respond to children with mental ill health.

  2. Added 'Joint targeted area inspections on the theme of children’s mental health'.

  3. Added guidance for new joint inspection theme: child sexual abuse in the family environment.

  4. Added 'Joint inspections of the response to children experiencing neglect: May to December 2017'.

  5. Published today: inspector guidance for joint inspections of the response to children living with domestic abuse.

  6. First published.

