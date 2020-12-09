Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

ESFA Update further education: 9 December 2020

ESFA Update academies: 9 December 2020

ESFA Update local authorities: 9 December 2020

Items for further education

Actionpost-16 contract variations – check for yours during December
Actionlaunch of DfE exam support service claims process
Informationcollege finance record
InformationNational Apprenticeship Week 2021 (NAW2021)
InformationNational Skills offer
Informationnewly devolved continuing learners within the adult education budget
InformationT Levels employer campaign – December 2020
Informationupdated provider data self-assessment toolkit
Informationremoving funding approval from digital skills qualifications: entry level and level 1
Informationremoving funding approval from qualifications with no publicly funded enrolments
Informationcolleges receiving emergency funding and insolvency solution funding
Informationqualification achievement rates
Informationreview of the eligible and ineligible costs of apprenticeship training

Items for academies

Informationvirtual academies finance directors’ forum
Informationupdated model funding agreements
Informationupdated pupil premium allocations for 2020 to 2021
Informationschool resource management self-assessment tool
InformationNativity advice
Informationqualification achievement rates

Items for local authorities

Actioncomplete the dedicated schools grant (DSG) assurance statement for 2019 to 2020
Published 9 December 2020