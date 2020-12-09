Information for schools and other exam centres needing to claim costs for autumn exams

Documents

DfE exam support service: exam fees, sites and invigilation cost claims

HTML

VTQ qualification list

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 105KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.

FSQ qualification list

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 18.2KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.

Details

We’re providing financial support for schools and colleges and other exam centres to run exams and assessments during the period October 2020 to March 2021 (functional skills qualifications October 2020 to December 2020) to ensure that they do not incur a net loss.

Schools and colleges can use the service to make claims to cover costs, including:

  • any net loss for exam fees charged by awarding organisations
  • venues for alternative sites (externally booked)
  • any net loss for invigilation (externally sourced)

A short video which explains how to use the DfE exam support service will be published shortly.

The deadline for submitting a claim is 6 April 2021.

Published 9 December 2020